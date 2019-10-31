North Korea fires unidentified projectile: South's military

Seoul, Oct 31 (AFP) North Korea fired at least one projectile on Thursday, the South's military said, with nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington at a deadlock.

The weapon was launched in an easterly direction over the sea, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

