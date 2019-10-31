International Development News
Development News Edition

India objects to China's statement on Kashmir, says bifurcation internal matter

India on Thursday took exception to China's recent statement on Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the bifurcation of the region is entirely an internal matter of the country and it does not expect other nations to comment on its affairs.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 19:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 19:34 IST
India objects to China's statement on Kashmir, says bifurcation internal matter
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

India on Thursday took exception to China's recent statement on Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the bifurcation of the region is entirely an internal matter of the country and it does not expect other nations to comment on its affairs. "The matter of the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is entirely an internal affair of India. We do not expect other countries, including China, to comment on matters which are internal to India, just as India refrains from commenting on internal issues of other countries," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India. We respect other countries to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added. Kumar noted that China continues to occupy large tracts of areas in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and has illegally acquired Indian territories from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the China Pakistan Boundary Agreement of 1963.

Kumar said that India has consistently conveyed its concerns to both China and Pakistan on projects under the China-Pakistan economic corridor, "which is in the territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan since 1947". The spokesperson noted that in so far as the boundary question is concerned, India and China have agreed to seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the issue through peaceful consultations on the basis of political parameters and guiding principles that were agreed in 2005.

He said that the same was recently reiterated in the second India-China informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Chennai earlier this month. "In the interim, the two sides have also agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border area." Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated on Thursday into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh -- in accordance with Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution. Commenting on the same, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang today said that the move was "unlawful and void". (ANI)

Also Read: Important for India to keep fiscal deficit in check: IMF chief economist

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Trump rallies Republicans as impeachment probe goes public

US President Donald Trump called on Republicans to rally behind him Thursday as Democrats in Congress prepared to move the impeachment investigation against him into higher gear with public hearings. The US leader faced the increasing likel...

Uncertainty over UN talks must not delay climate action, green groups say

A surprise decision by Chile, rocked by violent unrest, to withdraw as host of Decembers U.N. climate conference risks throwing international efforts to ramp up action on global warming, of course, environmentalists and rights activists fe...

Vatican, Jews criticise Italy's right for snubbing anti-Semitism committee

The Roman Catholic Church and Romes Jewish community expressed dismay on Thursday after rightist parties refused to back the creation of a parliamentary commission to investigate hate, racism and anti-Semitism. The idea of the committee was...

EU urges 'appropriate language' after Serb leader comment

The EU said Thursday it expects world leaders to use appropriate language, after Serbias President Aleksandar Vucic was caught on camera joking about the blocs diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini kissing the Kosovo president. As Mogherini g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019