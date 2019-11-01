White House to name Chad Wolf as acting secretary of homeland security -Politico
The White House plans to name Homeland Security official Chad Wolf as the department's acting secretary, Politico reported on Thursday, citing three unnamed people familiar with the situation.
Wolf, who currently heads the Department of Homeland Security's policy office in an acting capacity, would become the fifth person to head the agency under President Donald Trump. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said earlier in October that he would leave his post by Oct. 31.
