China says will 'improve' way Hong Kong chief executive selected
China said Friday it would "improve" the way Hong Kong's chief executive and other officials, are selected after months of pro-democracy protests in the semi-autonomous city.
Shen Chunyao, director of the Hong Kong, Macau and Basic Law Commission, also said Chinese Communist Party officials decided at a conclave this week that the legal system of the city would be improved to "safeguard national security".
