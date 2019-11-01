PM Modi holds talks with German Chancellor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel here. Merkel is in New Delhi to participate in the fifth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). Earlier in the day, she was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and was received by PM Modi.

Modi and Merkel will exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual interest. Both leaders will have a separate engagement with CEOs and business leaders of both countries, the MEA had said in a statement. The German Chancellor is also expected to meet President Ram Nath Kovind during the visit. She will also visit Gandhi Smriti.

Merkel is also scheduled to interact with Indian Women leaders and address a business forum. On Saturday, Merkel will pay a visit to Continental Automotive Components India Pvt Ltd facility in IMT Manesar in Gurgaon. She will also visit a metro station in Dwarka area.

India and Germany have established a strategic partnership that is characterised by a high degree of trust and mutual understanding. The two leaders have regularly interacted on the sidelines of multilateral meetings. Germany is a leading trade and investment partner. In September, Merkel had met Modi on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The two leaders held wide-ranging dialogues on several issues. In April last year, Modi made a brief stopover in Berlin and met Merkel after his visit to Sweden and Britain.

On Sunday, Merkel had informed that the focus of her talks with Modi would be on economic and trade relations, climate protection, and sustainable development, amongst other areas. (ANI)

Also Read: German Chancellor Angela Merkel to hold talks with PM Modi today

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)