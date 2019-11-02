International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Spain to host UN climate talks in December after Chile cancels

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 01:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 01:01 IST
UPDATE 3-Spain to host UN climate talks in December after Chile cancels
Image Credit: Pixabay

Spain will host U.N. climate change talks in December after Chile withdrew, the United Nations said on Friday, a last-minute switch which raises big logistical challenges and has left activist Greta Thunberg stranded on the wrong side of the Atlantic. The U.N. climate change talks, known formally as COP25, will be held Dec. 2-13, as originally planned, but in Madrid - over 10,000 kilometres (6,000 miles) away from Chile's capital Santiago where it was initially meant to take place.

Chile's government on Wednesday announced it was withdrawing as host of both the December climate summit and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit scheduled this month, after two weeks of riots over inequality in the South American country left at least 18 people dead. "Excellent news: Madrid will host the Climate Summit on December 2-13," Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on Twitter. "Spain is working from now on to guarantee the organisation of the #COP25."

Alexander Saier, a spokesman for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said that the Spanish government would help expedite the issuance of visas and set up an agency to help organise the travel and accommodation of the roughly 25,000 people expected to attend. "It is more important that the conference takes place, politically. I think it would have been not a good sign if the conference would have been cancelled or postponed," Saier said.

PROTESTS

Madrid mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida called his city's role hosting the conference a "good opportunity to show our commitment in the fight against pollution and show that we are prepared to welcome its 25,000 attendees."

The conference comes amid calls for swift action from environmental groups and climate protesters, with recent scientific reports urging sweeping measures to keep global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg, who has led a high-profile global climate strike movement to focus attention on global warming, said the change of venue for the summit had stranded her on the wrong side of the Atlantic.

Thunberg, currently in Los Angeles, travelled to the United States by yacht from Europe and had planned to continue her trip to Santiago for the climate talks carbon-free. "It turns out I've traveled half around the world, the wrong way:)," she wrote on Twitter. "Now I need to find a way to cross the Atlantic in November... If anyone could help me find transport I would be so grateful."

Chile will continue to assume the presidency of the climate talks while in Madrid. The so-called Conference of the Parties (COP) conference is aimed at fleshing out details of the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015. "We will continue to reinforce the work done with the understanding that social and environmental development go hand in hand," Chilean Environment Minister Carolina Schmidt said on Twitter.

News that the summit will be held in Madrid comes at a tense time for Spanish politics, with pro-independence protests that have sometimes turned violent in the northeastern region of Catalonia, and the second parliamentary election this year set for Nov. 10. Sanchez, whose popularity has been declining, may hope the conference will burnish his international and environment credentials.

It is not the first time recently that Madrid has stepped in at the last minute as replacement host for a event that was supposed to take place in South America. In December last year, the Spanish capital hosted the Copa Libertadores soccer final instead of Buenos Aires, after violence led the original match to be called off.

Also Read: Bugging out: UK museum names blind beetle after Greta Thunberg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Dr Reddy's Q2 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,093 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Chile urged not to lose environmental steam after cancelling UN talks

Chiles decision to quit as host of Decembers U.N climate talks, to focus on dealing with violent social protests, has undermined the Latin American nations efforts to craft a green, progressive image on the world stage, environmentalists sa...

Lady Gaga to play scandal-plagued Gucci wife in next feature film

Lady Gaga has lined up her next feature film and will play the wife of a murdered heir to the Gucci fashion dynasty, Hollywood media reported on Friday. Gaga, whose first lead movie role in A Star is Born last year was critically acclaimed,...

UPDATE 2-Iraqis pour into streets for biggest protest day since Saddam

Tens of thousands of Iraqis thronged central Baghdad on Friday demanding the root-and-branch downfall of the political elite in the biggest day of mass anti-government demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein.One woman died after she...

UPDATE 2-California blaze threatens fig, avocado orchards; easing winds help firefighters

A fast-moving scrub fire threatened orchards and farms in Southern California on Friday, but fierce Santa Ana winds eased, helping firefighters tame a rash of wildfires that forced thousands from their homes. The new wildfires roared to lif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019