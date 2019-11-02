Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to new charges in groping case

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleaded not guilty on Thursday to new charges of sexual misconduct involving a third woman, less than a month after pleading not guilty to accusations of groping one woman's breasts and pinching another's buttocks. Gooding pleaded not guilty to the new misdemeanor charges of forcible touching and sexual abuse in Manhattan Supreme Court. He is due back in court on Jan. 22.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to new charges in groping case

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)