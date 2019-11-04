International Development News
Development News Edition

N.Korea, U.S. could hold talks in mid-Nov -Yonhap citing S.Korea spy agency

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 13:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 13:47 IST
N.Korea, U.S. could hold talks in mid-Nov -Yonhap citing S.Korea spy agency

North Korea and the United States could hold another round of working-level talks as early as in mid-November to early December, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing a spy agency.

North Korean and U.S. officials met for the first time last month in Stockholm since a failed second summit in February, but that meeting also collapsed and the North's envoy said the United States was not ready.

Also Read: TIMELINE-Anatomy of a raid: how the United States took out Baghdadi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar ethnic rebels release Indians held in Rakhine after one dies

Ethnic rebels in Myanmar have detained and interrogated a lawmaker and several Indian nationals, one of whom died, the rebels said on Monday, in the latest escalation of violence in the restive western state of Rakhine.Tens of thousands of ...

Grenade attack in Srinagar, several injured

Terrorists lobbed a grenade in a busy market area here on Monday, leaving several persons injured, police said. The attack took place at 120 pm in Hari Singh High Street market area.Security forces have cordoned off the area. Further detail...

N.Korea, U.S. could hold talks in mid-Nov -Yonhap citing S.Korea spy agency

North Korea and the United States could hold another round of working-level talks as early as in mid-November to early December, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing a spy agency.North Korean and U.S. officials met for the first ti...

Documentary on Real Kashmir bags 'BAFTA Scotland' Awards 2019

A documentary on Real Kashmir FC has bagged the prestigious British Academy of Film and Television Awards BAFTA Scotland Awards 2019 at a glittering ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. The documentary narrates the journey of former Rangers ace D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019