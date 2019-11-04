N.Korea, U.S. could hold talks in mid-Nov -Yonhap citing S.Korea spy agency
North Korea and the United States could hold another round of working-level talks as early as in mid-November to early December, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing a spy agency.
North Korean and U.S. officials met for the first time last month in Stockholm since a failed second summit in February, but that meeting also collapsed and the North's envoy said the United States was not ready.
