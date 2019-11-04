US slaps sanctions on Iran supreme leader's aides on embassy anniversary
The United States on Monday slapped sanctions on nine aides to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the 40th anniversary of revolutionary zealots seizing the US embassy in Tehran.
"This action further constricts the supreme leader's ability to execute his agenda of terror and oppression," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.
