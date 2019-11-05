Turkish journalist Ahmet Altan released under supervision: report
A Turkish court on Monday ordered journalist Ahmet Altan to be released under judicial supervision despite sentencing him to more than 10 years in prison, state news agency Anadolu reported. Altan, accused of links to the group blamed for the country's failed coup in 2016, was to be freed following a retrial after he had a life sentence quashed, the court ruled.
Journalist Nazli Ilicak was also to be released after having her own life sentence overturned, Anadolu said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
