International Development News
Development News Edition

CORRECTED-British Columbia moves to introduce permanent daylight saving time

  • Reuters
  • |
  • British Columbia
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 03:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 03:42 IST
CORRECTED-British Columbia moves to introduce permanent daylight saving time
Image Credit: Pixabay

British Columbia's government is introducing a measure that would allow the Canadian province to move onto year-round daylight saving time, the premier's office said on Thursday. British Columbians said in public consultations "loud and clear that they want to do away with the practice of changing our clocks twice a year," Premier John Horgan said in a news release.

Daylight saving time (DST) is the practice of moving clocks forward an hour in March to capture more daylight during the day. The clocks then move backward in the northern hemisphere's autumn. The bill would not immediately move British Columbia, Canada's westernmost province, over to permanent DST, but it would allow for the province to quickly switch once other governments in the region do so. Clocks in British Columbia as in other North American jurisdictions will return to standard time on Sunday.

The U.S. Pacific Coast states of Washington and Oregon have both passed similar measures and are awaiting federal government approval. Horgan cited the states' actions as a reason for switching. California has introduced legislation to move to permanent DST. Yukon - the Canadian territory north of British Columbia - is also considering making the change, according to the British Columbia government's news release.

Public consultations received over 220,000 survey responses, almost 300 emails and 15 written submissions from organizations and experts. Among those, support for permanent DST was at 90%, according to the premier's office.

More than half of respondents said that keeping British Columbia's time in line with that of neighboring jurisdictions was important or very important, although the bill would not require other states or territories to bring in year-round DST for the province to do so.

Also Read: Canada's British Columbia takes first step to implement U.N. accord on indigenous peoples' rights

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

Marawi: Strong tornado hits southern Philippines; buildings damaged

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-U.S. Considers Dropping Some Tariffs On China- FT

Nov 4 Reuters - U.S. CONSIDERS DROPPING SOME TARIFFS ON CHINA- FT THE U.S. WHITE HOUSE IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO ROLL BACK LEVIES ON 112 BILLION OF CHINESE IMPORTS THAT WERE INTRODUCED AT A 15 RATE ON SEPTEMBER 1 - FT Source httpson.ft.com...

N.Korea says U.S. terrorism report shows 'hostile policy' that makes talks difficult -KCNA

North Korea hit back at a U.S. State Department report released last week, saying the reports description of North Korea as a sponsor of terrorism is an example of a hostile policy by the United States that is preventing denuclearisation ta...

UPDATE 1-Turkey captures sister of dead IS leader in Syria - Turkish official

Turkey captured the sister of dead Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Monday in the northern Syrian town of Azaz, a senior Turkish official told Reuters, and is interrogating her husband and daughter-in-law who were also detained....

German minister casts doubt on Huawei participation in 5G build-out

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday cast doubt on whether Chinese telecom equipment vendor Huawei Technologies could participate in the development and construction of the countrys fifth-generation data network 5G. Maas told report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019