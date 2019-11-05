International Development News
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-U.S. rapper Jaden Smith implores young climate activists to involve parents

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Lisbon
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 03:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 03:43 IST
INTERVIEW-U.S. rapper Jaden Smith implores young climate activists to involve parents
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Young people rallying to fight climate change should engage their parents, U.S rapper and actor Jaden Smith said on Monday, urging eco-conscious adolescents to try to influence the views of adults at home.

Smith, the 21-year-old son of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, joined mass youth-led protests that took place in cities around the world in September imploring leaders to confront the climate crisis. While climate activists such as 16-year-old Swedish student Greta Thunberg have targeted older generations for failing to act, Smith said involving adults was critical to tackling the threat posed by a warming planet.

"It's amazing the youth have got so involved. And they have to stay involved," Smith told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on the sidelines of the Web Summit technology conference in Portugal. "But that bond (with parents) really matters," he noted, adding "Eventually, parents will see things have to change."

Smith, who co-starred with his father in the 2006 film "The Pursuit of Happyness" about an entrepreneur's struggle with homelessness, posts regularly on social media about water scarcity and global warming. In September he urged his eight million Twitter followers to consider the environment and reduce their meat consumption.

Smith helped set up Just Water, a company that sells drinking water in bottles made mostly from paper and plant-based plastic, after spotting a discarded plastic bottle in the ocean while surfing as a teen-ager. "Seeing the ocean polluted... sparked a journey into learning about the environment. I was like 'wow, this is so groundbreaking.' I wanted to make an impact. I started learning about the environment, about plastic, about carbon dioxide."

Young people like Thunberg, anxious about the future of a hotter planet and angry at world leaders for failing to address the crisis, are rallying to fight climate change because they have the most to lose in future owing to their age. Some parents have supported activist children as they skip school to protest. Smith, similarly, said his parents and teachers had played a "crucial role" in nurturing his passion for the environment.

A study by North Carolina University researchers published in May found that teenagers in the U.S. coastal state who were schooled in the basics of man-made climate change saw their parents become more concerned about the issue. Currently 37 of 50 U.S. states plus Washington D.C. have adopted science education guidelines which include studying climate change as a result of human activity, according to Glenn Branch, the National Center for Science Education's deputy director.

Smith appears in a forthcoming feature-length documentary, "Brave Blue World," which examines how technology can tackle rising water scarcity through tools like better waste management. "Water is everything," he said. "It is such a special resource. We all have to care about it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

Marawi: Strong tornado hits southern Philippines; buildings damaged

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-U.S. Considers Dropping Some Tariffs On China- FT

Nov 4 Reuters - U.S. CONSIDERS DROPPING SOME TARIFFS ON CHINA- FT THE U.S. WHITE HOUSE IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO ROLL BACK LEVIES ON 112 BILLION OF CHINESE IMPORTS THAT WERE INTRODUCED AT A 15 RATE ON SEPTEMBER 1 - FT Source httpson.ft.com...

N.Korea says U.S. terrorism report shows 'hostile policy' that makes talks difficult -KCNA

North Korea hit back at a U.S. State Department report released last week, saying the reports description of North Korea as a sponsor of terrorism is an example of a hostile policy by the United States that is preventing denuclearisation ta...

UPDATE 1-Turkey captures sister of dead IS leader in Syria - Turkish official

Turkey captured the sister of dead Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Monday in the northern Syrian town of Azaz, a senior Turkish official told Reuters, and is interrogating her husband and daughter-in-law who were also detained....

German minister casts doubt on Huawei participation in 5G build-out

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday cast doubt on whether Chinese telecom equipment vendor Huawei Technologies could participate in the development and construction of the countrys fifth-generation data network 5G. Maas told report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019