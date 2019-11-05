International Development News
Ride-hailing firm Gojek, others to start pilot run in Malaysia in Jan

  • Reuters
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 08:06 IST
  • Created: 05-11-2019 07:53 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Malaysia will allow ride-hailing firms such as Indonesia's Gojek to start operations on a limited scale from January 2020, Malaysia's transport minister said on Tuesday.

Gojek, whose backers include Alphabet's Google and Chinese tech companies Tencent and JD, will start operating based on a proof-of-concept to measure demand for the service over six months, Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said.

