REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m GMT/2 p.m.SGT

GLOBAL MIDEAST-CRISIS-BAGHDADI-TURKEY/

Turkey captures sister of dead IS leader in Syria: Turkish officials Turkey captured the sister of dead Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Monday in the northern Syrian town of Azaz, a senior Turkish official told Reuters, and is interrogating her husband and daughter-in-law who were also detained.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ Hong Kong official chides civil servants joining protests

The Hong Kong government said on Tuesday it deeply regrets the involvement of civil servants in protests that have plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its biggest crisis in decades as activists plan fresh demonstrations across the territory. U.S.

USA-ELECTION-TRUMP/ Trump urges Kentucky ahead of state vote: Send impeachment Democrats a message

Under siege in an impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump urged voters in Kentucky on Monday to send Democrats arrayed against him in Washington a message by voting for the re-election on Tuesday of the state’s Republican governor. USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA-STONE/

Trial of longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone to begin on Tuesday The criminal trial of President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone is set to begin on Tuesday in what could become a colorful sideshow generating unflattering headlines for the president even as he faces a fast-moving impeachment inquiry.

BUSINESS UBER-RESULTS/

Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall Uber Technologies Inc on Monday posted a wider third-quarter loss as the company tries to outspend competitors through discounts and invests heavily in loss-making new business ventures, sending its shares down 5.5% in after-hours trading.

USA-TRADE-CHINA/ China presses Trump for more tariff roll-backs in 'phase one' trade deal

China is pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs imposed in September as part of a “phase one” U.S.-China trade deal, people familiar with the negotiations said on Monday. ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ART-BANKSY/ Hidden Banksy mural to be uncovered in heart of London's Notting Hill

A Banksy mural, covered up by builders’ hoarding and scaffolding for the past few months, will be uncovered on Monday in the heart of London’s Notting Hill area. NORTH-MACEDONIA-VIOLIN-MAKER/

Self-taught violin maker from North Macedonia wins international fame Svetozar Bogdanovski built his first violin 35 years ago for his son Kostadin, then aged seven, who had expressed interest in taking lessons.

SPORTS HORSERACING-MELBOURNE/

Vow and Declare wins Melbourne Cup thriller Australian stayer Vow and Declare won the 159th running of the Melbourne Cup by a neck at Flemington racecourse on Tuesday, holding firm in a thrilling sprint to the line.

ATHLETICS-HARPER NELSON/ Hurdler Harper Nelson ends retirement to chase Olympic gold

American hurdler Dawn Harper Nelson is coming out of retirement to chase more Olympic gold, the 35-year-old has said. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS EU-COHESION/SUMMIT

Cohesion and southern EU member countries summit Prime Ministers of European Union member countries, the Friends of Cohesion group, will meet in Prague, press conference at 2:15 p.m. local time (1315 GMT).

5 Nov 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT USA-TRUMP/TAXES-EXPLAINER

How Trump’s tax returns could come to light U.S. President Donald Trump broke with a decades-long tradition of U.S. presidential candidates by not releasing his tax returns during his campaign, prompting state and Congressional investigators to seek the returns through other means.

5 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Zimbabwe government negotiators meet unions for wage talks ahead of protest Government negotiators are set to meet public sector unions to respond to their demands for U.S. dollar-indexed salaries, ahead of Wednesday's protest march in the capital. The Apex Council union, which represents 230,000 workers - excluding the health and security sectors - said the one-day demonstration would still go ahead irrespective of the outcome of Tuesday's meeting.

5 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/STONE (TV)

Ex-Trump adviser Stone goes on trial in Washington U.S. President Donald Trump's former adviser Roger Stone goes on trial in federal court in Washington on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing official proceeding and witness tampering.

5 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Brazil's Bolsonaro sends new economic reform proposals to Congress Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro plans to accompany Economy Minister Paulo Guedes to Congress to present new economic reform proposals to cut public spending and tackle a chronic budget deficit.

5 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-ERDOGAN Turkey's Erdogan makes speech to lawmakers, likely to comment on Syria operation

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech to lawmakers from his AK Party in parliament (0845 GMT) and is likely to comment on Ankara's military operation in northeast Syria. 5 Nov 03:45 ET / 08:45 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT GERMANY-BERLINWALL/VR EXPERIENCE (TV)

See the Berlin Wall and escape beneath it in new virtual reality show A new YouTube show and virtual reality experience transports people to the streets of Berlin to relive the sudden construction of the hated wall in 1961 and its toppling 30 years ago this week.

5 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

BRITAIN-ECONOMY/AUTOS UK new car registrations released, completing W. Europe data

Britain's car industry body publishes monthly new sales figures. Demand has been hit by tougher emissions rules, a crackdown on diesel and uncertainty caused by Brexit with registrations forecast to to fall in 2019, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. 5 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

PORTUGAL-WEBSUMMIT/VERIZON (PIX) Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg speaks at Web Summit

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg gives keynote presentation at Europe’s biggest technology conference 5 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-PROPANE/DEMAND (PIX) Propane shortage marks Mother nature's latest challenge for U.S. farmers

Months after historic floods ravaged the U.S. Midwest, farmers, scrambling to harvest those crops, face a new headache: finding fuel to dry their soaked grains. 5 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

UGANDA-RAILWAYS/ (PIX) (TV) Interview with chief executive of Uganda Railways Corporation

Interview with the chief executive of state-run Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) on plans to rehabilitate the country's century-old meter-gauge line, funding for that and whether revamping of the old line means plans for a Chinese-funded standard gauge railway project have been abandoned. 5 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BRAZIL-MINING/ENERGY Brazil Mines and Energy Minister speaks to reporters

Brazil's Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque will speak to reporters in a briefing. 5 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin speaks in Baltimore

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin speaks on "The New Environment for Monetary Policy" at Greater Baltimore Committee Economic Outlook Conference, 5 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday 5 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan speaks before real estate group

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan gives remarks and participates in moderated question-and-answer session before the Real Estate Council (TREC) Speaker Series, in Dallas, Texas. 5 Nov 11:40 ET / 16:40 GMT

USA-FED/KASHKARI Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank provides livestream of President Kashkari/Thrivent q&a

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis provides livestream of President Neel Kashkari's moderated question-and-answer session before the closed Thrivent Financial Business Development Conference, in Minneapolis, Minn. 5 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

SPORTS RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union Rugby Union- Rugby World Cup - Springboks arrive home Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, vice-captain Handre Pollard and coach Rassie Erasmus will hold a news conference at OR Tambo airport in Johannesburg after their arrival back from Japan and their Rugby World Cup triumph.

5 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-TURKEY/HALKBANK (PIX) Turkey's Halkbank scheduled to appear in U.S. court or may face sanctions

Turkey's majority state-owned Halkbank is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 5 and a judge has warned that he may sanction the bank if it fails to show up. 5 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS VALE SA-DISASTER/

Brazil mining regulator announces findings of Vale dam disaster investigation Brazil's National Mining Agency ANM will announce the results of its investigation into the dam that ruptured at a Vale SA facility in January and killed at least 240 people.

5 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

