REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

A U.S. report calling North Korea a sponsor of terrorism shows a “hostile policy” that prevents progress in denuclearisation talks, the isolated nation said on Tuesday, as a senior U.S. diplomat was set to arrive in the neighboring South.

IRAN-NUCLEAR/ Iran says it will inject gas into centrifuges at Fordow on Wednesday

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran will take a new step in reducing commitments to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal on Wednesday by injecting gas into 1,044 centrifuges at its Fordow plant, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday in a speech broadcast live on state TV. U.S.

USA-ELECTION-TRUMP/ Trump urges Kentucky ahead of state vote: Send impeachment Democrats a message

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Reuters) - Under siege in an impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump urged voters in Kentucky on Monday to send Democrats arrayed against him in Washington a message by voting for the re-election on Tuesday of the state’s Republican governor. MEXICO-VIOLENCE/

Gunmen kill Mormon family members in north Mexico MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Gunmen have killed up to nine members of a U.S. Mormon family, believed to be mainly children, in the latest massacre to afflict Mexico, family members said.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA/

China presses Trump for more tariff roll-backs in 'phase one' trade deal WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China is pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs imposed in September as part of a “phase one” U.S.-China trade deal, people familiar with the negotiations said on Monday.

SOFTBANK-RESULTS/ SoftBank says WeWork Japan can become profitable 'in near future'

TOKYO (Reuters) - WeWork’s Japan unit can become profitable “in the near future”, the Japanese partner of the U.S. office-space sharing startup said on Tuesday, amid investor scepticism over its path to profitability. ENTERTAINMENT

SOUTHKOREA-KPOP/ Singer in K-pop boyband BTS investigated after car crash "error"

SEOUL (Reuters) - A member of South Korean boy band BTS is being investigated by police after admitting he was at fault in a crash between a car he was driving and a taxi, the group’s management said. SPORTS

SPORT-DOPING-WADA/ WADA was not equipped to handle size of Russian doping scandal: Reedie

KATOWICE, Poland (Reuters) - Outgoing World Anti-Doping Agency president Craig Reedie said on Tuesday the scale and size of the Russian doping scandal that erupted in 2015 had overwhelmed his organization at the time. GOLF-HONGKONG/

No security concerns for Stenson ahead of Hong Kong Open HONG KONG (Reuters) - Former British Open champion Henrik Stenson says he has no concerns about security ahead of this month’s Hong Kong Open as the tournament looks set to go ahead despite ongoing civil unrest in the Chinese-ruled city.

UPCOMING BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-PROPANE/DEMAND (PIX) Propane shortage marks Mother nature's latest challenge for U.S. farmers

Months after historic floods ravaged the U.S. Midwest, farmers, scrambling to harvest those crops, face a new headache: finding fuel to dry their soaked grains. 5 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

UGANDA-RAILWAYS/ (PIX) (TV) Interview with chief executive of Uganda Railways Corporation

Interview with the chief executive of state-run Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) on plans to rehabilitate the country's century-old meter-gauge line, funding for that and whether revamping of the old line means plans for a Chinese-funded standard gauge railway project have been abandoned. 5 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BRAZIL-MINING/ENERGY Brazil Mines and Energy Minister speaks to reporters Brazil's Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque will speak to reporters in a briefing.

5 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin speaks in Baltimore Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin speaks on "The New Environment for Monetary Policy" at Greater Baltimore Committee Economic Outlook Conference

5 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

5 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan speaks before real estate group Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan gives remarks and participates in moderated question-and-answer session before the Real Estate Council (TREC) Speaker Series, in Dallas, Texas.

5 Nov 11:40 ET / 16:40 GMT USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank provides livestream of President Kashkari/Thrivent q&a Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis provides livestream of President Neel Kashkari's moderated question-and-answer session before the closed Thrivent Financial Business Development Conference, in Minneapolis, Minn.

5 Nov 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT EUROPE-GAS/

European Annual Gas Conference The for this year's conference is Emerging Pathways for Gas & LNG in the Decarbonizing European Energy Landscape. Speakers include gas executives from Gazprom, Total, Shell, ENI etc.

6 Nov EGYPT-ECONOMY/TRANSPORTATION (PIX) (TV)

Egypt's tech-enabled transport market sees booming competition The tech-enabled transportation market in Egypt is booming, as different players including global ride-hailing giant Uber, which has 900,000 active drivers in the country, compete in the increasingly crowded market.

6 Nov CZECH-STRIKE/

Czech teachers strike to back union wage demands Teachers at elementary and secondary schools will hold a one-day strike to support demands for 10 percent wage increase, above the 8 percent planned by the government. Teachers have long been underpaid relative to other professions where higher education is required.

6 Nov POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/TAXES-EXPLAINER How Trump’s tax returns could come to light

U.S. President Donald Trump broke with a decades-long tradition of U.S. presidential candidates by not releasing his tax returns during his campaign, prompting state and Congressional investigators to seek the returns through other means. 5 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (PIX) Zimbabwe government negotiators meet unions for wage talks ahead of protest

Government negotiators are set to meet public sector unions to respond to their demands for U.S. dollar-indexed salaries, ahead of Wednesday's protest march in the capital. The Apex Council union, which represents 230,000 workers - excluding the health and security sectors - said the one-day demonstration would still go ahead irrespective of the outcome of Tuesday's meeting. 5 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/STONE (TV) Ex-Trump adviser Stone goes on trial in Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump's former adviser Roger Stone goes on trial in federal court in Washington on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing official proceeding and witness tampering. 5 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) Brazil's Bolsonaro sends new economic reform proposals to Congress

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro plans to accompany Economy Minister Paulo Guedes to Congress to present new economic reform proposals to cut public spending and tackle a chronic budget deficit. 5 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BRITAIN-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) British PM Johnson to launch his election campaign

British PM Johnson is expected to launch his election campaign. 6 Nov

INDONESIA-USA/ (TV) U.S. Commerce Secretary visits Jakarta

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross visits Jakarta for two days (Nov 5-6) and is expected to meet the country's leaders, after saying at the ASEAN summit on Monday that the U.S. "will continue to negotiate trade deals" in Asia. 6 Nov

NORWAY-RUSSIA/US-ARCTIC (PIX) (TV) WIDER IMAGE-On Norway's border with Russia, unease over military buildup

Under a soft winter sun in northern Norway, U.S. Marines train in the ice and snow as they learn how to fight in the freezing cold. "Which country is to the northeast?" Staff Sergeant Daniel Croak bellows at a group of 20 soldiers in camouflaged combat jackets and white trousers in a pine forest near the town of Setermoen. "Russia!" they shout back. 6 Nov

ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) Zimbabwe government workers set to protest over salaries

Zimbabwe government workers plan to take to the streets to press for higher wages amid the country's worst economic crisis in a decade, which has unleashed triple-digit inflation. The planned march is a test for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has been accused of using his predecessor's heavy-handed tactics to stifle dissent after banning several opposition protests. 6 Nov

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV) After refusing to testify in the Trump impeachment investigation, OMB Acting Director to be deposed

Three committees leading impeachment investigation of President Trump issued subpoena Oct. 25 to have White House Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russell Vought testify in connection with investigation into whistleblower complaint over President Trump and figures connected to him and their interaction with Ukrainian officials. On Oct. 21, Vought tweeted that he would not be complying with request for him to appear voluntarily October 25. 6 Nov

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV) U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Undersecretary of State David Hale deposed by House committee

Three committee leading impeachment investigation of President Trump issued subpoena Energy Secretary Rick Perry to testify in connection with investigation into whistleblower complaint over President Trump and figures connected to him and their interaction with Ukrainian officials. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, David Hale, has also been summoned to appear before the committee. 6 Nov

SOUTHKOREA-USA/ Top U.S. diplomat for Asia visits S.Korea

David Stilwell, the U.S. State Department's assistant secretary for East Asia and the Pacific, meets South Korean officials in Seoul amid stalled denuclearization talks with North Korea, a deepening history and trade row between Seoul and Tokyo, and ongoing negotiations on the costs for keeping 28,500 U.S. troops in South Korea. 6 Nov

GERMANY-USA/POMPEO U.S.'s Pompeo visits American forces in Germany

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits American military installations in the German communities of Grafenwoehr and Vilseck. The visit is closed to the public. 6 Nov

SPORTS RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union- Rugby World Cup - Springboks arrive home Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, vice-captain Handre Pollard and coach Rassie Erasmus will hold a news conference at OR Tambo airport in Johannesburg after their arrival back from Japan and their Rugby World Cup triumph.

5 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-TURKEY/HALKBANK (PIX) Turkey's Halkbank scheduled to appear in U.S. court or may face sanctions

Turkey's majority state-owned Halkbank is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 5 and a judge has warned that he may sanction the bank if it fails to show up. 5 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

PHILIPPINES-DRUGS/ (TV) Philippines newly appointed 'drug tsar' and Duterte's critic to speak

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo expected to speak after being appointed President Rodrigo Duterte’s "drugs tsar". The opposition leader was a harsh critic of Duterte, having expressed alarm about the high death toll in his anti-narcotics campaign. 6 Nov

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS VALE SA-DISASTER/

Brazil mining regulator announces findings of Vale dam disaster investigation Brazil's National Mining Agency ANM will announce the results of its investigation into the dam that ruptured at a Vale SA facility in January and killed at least 240 people.

5 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

JAPAN-DEFENCE/SUBMARINE Japan to fly rising sun flag for submarine launch

Decked in the rising sun flag Japan will launch its latest Souryu-class advanced diesel submarine in a ceremony at a shipyard in Kobe. The flag, which is used as an ensign by Japan's Maritime Self Defense Force, is seen by some countries, particularly South Korea as a symbol of Japan's military past 6 Nov 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

ODDLY ENOUGH SOUTHKOREA-LIVINGFUNERAL/ (PIX) (TV)

South Koreans attend 'living funerals' to live better 'Dying' for a better life: more than 25,000 people in South Korea have attended their own funeral service, since the "living funeral" facility opened in 2012.

6 Nov

