CORRECTED-Hong Kong leader Lam 'saddened' by protesters' injuries
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she was saddened by some people being wounded in anti-government protests at the weekend amid five months of sometimes violent unrest in the Chinese-ruled city.
Lam was speaking during a visit to Shanghai where Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated support for Hong Kong's chief executive. She said Xi had expressed his care and concern about Hong Kong.
Also Read: China plans to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam: FT
