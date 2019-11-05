International Development News
Development News Edition

CORRECTED-Hong Kong leader Lam 'saddened' by protesters' injuries

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 16:30 IST
CORRECTED-Hong Kong leader Lam 'saddened' by protesters' injuries
Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she was saddened by some people being wounded in anti-government protests at the weekend amid five months of sometimes violent unrest in the Chinese-ruled city.

Lam was speaking during a visit to Shanghai where Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated support for Hong Kong's chief executive. She said Xi had expressed his care and concern about Hong Kong.

Also Read: China plans to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam: FT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Yamuna Expressway authority directed to refund Rs 41.14 cr to Jaypee Infratech

An arbitrational tribunal has directed Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority to refund Rs 41.14 crore along with interest to bankruptcy-bound Jaypee Infratech, saying the demands raised by the authority against the builder are ...

Cricket-Smith fires Australia to victory over Pakistan in Canberra

Steve Smith struck a sparkling half-century to fire Australia to an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in their T20 match in Canberra on Tuesday. The former captains unbeaten 80 from 51 balls gave Australia a 1-0 lead in their thre...

Kia Motors reports sale of 12,850 Seltos units in October

Kia Motors India on Tuesday said it sold 12,850 units of SUV Seltos in the country. Companys maiden product for India, Seltos saw sales of 12,850 units in the month of October 2019 amid the overall industry slowdown, the company said in a s...

InterGlobe Aviation shares up 2 pc ahead of strategic business announcement with Qatar Airways

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation on Tuesday rose 2 per cent ahead of a strategic business announcement by the company along with Qatar Airways. The scrip gained 1.77 per cent to close at Rs 1,461.45 on the BSE. During the day, it rose 4.64 per...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019