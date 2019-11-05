International Development News
Development News Edition

2,200 Indian Sikhs reach GurdwaraNankana Sahib in Pak ahead of Kartarpur Corridor opening

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 17:22 IST
2,200 Indian Sikhs reach GurdwaraNankana Sahib in Pak ahead of Kartarpur Corridor opening
Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI

Over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims from India arrived at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, ahead of the opening of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor this week. The Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib was built at the site where the Guru Nanak Dev was born. The year 2019 marks the 550th birth anniversary year of the Sikhism founder.

Some 2,200 Sikh pilgrims arrived here via Wagah border and they were received by senior officials of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), a spokesperson of ETPB told PTI. After their arrival the Sikh pilgrims left for Gurdwara Janamasthan Nanakana Sahib, the spokesperson said.

During their stay, they will also visit other Gurdwaras in the Punjab province and attend the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9 and take part in the main function in connection with the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 12. They will leave for their homeland on November 14, he said. Talking to reporters, the group leader Gurmeet Singh said that they have brought a message of love and peace. He said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to open the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikhs will be remembered for a long time.

"We are very happy to come here," he said. Amir Ahmed, ETPB chairman, said the Sikh pilgrims will be fully facilitated and fool-proof security will be provided to them.

Earlier, most of the first batch of 1,100 Sikhs who crossed over here from Wagah on October 31 to attend the celebrations visited the Kartarpur Sahib along with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and installed the gold palki they brought with them at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said Pakistan had completed the Kartarpur Corridor project within the stipulated time.

He said Gurdwara Darbar Sahib was a gift from Pakistan to the Sikh community around the world. Some 5,000 Sikh pilgrims from India will visit daily after the inauguration of the corridor by Prime Minister Khan, he said and added that the Kartarpur project will also help bring both countries closer. Meanwhile, the Pakistan government has decided to make it mandatory for the tour operators to have NoC (no objection certificate) to take foreign Sikhs (other than Indians) to their holy places especially Kartarpur Sahib.

"The Sikhs coming from the US, Canada, and the European countries have been issued a visit visa for Lahore. There are security problems with their uncoordinated visits to their holy places. That is why the tour operators have been asked to take NoC to the travel of foreign Sikhs here," an official said. The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab government has also opened a motel in Nankana Sahib for the pilgrims.

According to the TDCP, the motel has 19 rooms with all required facilities. Sikh pilgrims have started coming at the Nankana Sahib from India and other countries in connection with the 550the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak celebrations. The Kartarpur Corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, just 4 kilometers from the International Border, located at Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Meanwhile, in Peshawar, the Sikh community celebrated the upcoming opening of the Kartarpur Corridor. The function was held on Monday at Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh at Mohalla Jogan Shah, Aasia Gate in Peshawar where provincial information minister Shaukat Yousafzai was the chief guest.

There is complete peace and religious freedom in Pakistan and tourists could visit any religious site fearlessly, Yousafzai said while addressing the function arranged by the Peshawar Sikh Community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran bans cooperation with British Council, warns of prosecution

Irans intelligence ministry on Tuesday said any cooperation with the British Council was banned and would result in prosecution, the ministrys website reported.Britain ... was planning to implement a project for cultural networking purposes...

Overcrowding continues in Indian jails, situation worst in UP despite: NCRB

The problem of overcrowding in jails across the country continues to persist, reveal the latest National Crime Records Bureau NCRB data on prisons in India. The overcrowding in jails persisted during 2015-2017 as the number of prison inmate...

NBA activists end MP river protest after 5 of 6 demands met

A protest by Narmada Bachao Andolan in Madhya Pradeshs Khandwa district for reduction in the water level in a dam ended on Tuesday after all but one of their demands were accepted. NBA leader Alok Agarwal and others have been standing in w...

Shiv Sena yet to give any proposal: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil

As the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over the formation of a new government in Maharashtra continues, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said that Shiv Sena is yet to give any proposal and that BJPs doors are always o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019