Nepal govt appoints new governors in 7 provinces

  • PTI
  • Kathmandu
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:26 IST
  • Created: 05-11-2019 17:59 IST
The Nepal government on Tuesday appointed new governors for all seven provinces in the country, days after it sacked the chiefs at the recommendation of Council of Ministers. Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari sacked governors of all seven provinces, who were appointed by the previous Sher Bahadur Deuba government two years ago, at the recommendation of the government on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Bhandari administered the oath of office to the newly-appointed province governors at a special function at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Sheetal Niwas. President Bhandari administered the oath of office to the new province chiefs — Somnath Adhikari 'Pyasi' (Province 1), Tilak Pariyar (Province 2), Bishnu Prasad Prasain (Province 3), Amik Sherchan (Gandaki Province), Dharmanath Yadav (Province 5), Govinda Prasad Kalauni (Karnali Province), and Sharmeela Kumari Pant (Sudurpaschim Province), said a statement issued by the President's office.

The term of the province chiefs is fixed at five years.

