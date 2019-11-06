Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif discharged from hospital

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was discharged from the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) here and shifted to his residence -- Jati Umra -- on Wednesday. Sharif was admitted to the SIMS on October 22 after his health conditions deteriorated drastically due to "critically" low platelet count.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, spokesperson of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), in a statement, said that an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been set up at Sharif's residence and the doctors have put a ban on the people visiting him, reported Geo News. Adding that there were chances that an infection might develop due to low platelet counts, Aurangzeb said the doctors suggested the setting up of a special medical unit at Sharif's residence.

"The unit was set up under the supervision of Sharif's personal physician Dr Adnan Khan and the doctors will be present in the ICU round the clock," she added. Sharif was accompanied by his mother, daughter Maryam Nawaz and other family members when he was shifted from the hospital to his residence.

On October 29, Sharif was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on medical grounds in connection with Al Azizia and Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption cases. The ailing Pakistani leader was serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia case in Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore. Besides this, he was remanded to the NAB custody in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. (ANI)

Also Read: Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar arrested in hate speech case

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)