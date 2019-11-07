13 killed in road accident in Pakistan

At least 13 people were killed and three others injured when a bus collided with a motorcycle rickshaw on the national highway in Matiari district of Sindh province on Thursday, according to media reports. The accident took place near Saeed Abad area of the district and traffic on the national highway was suspended following the accident, Geo TV reported.

The bodies of the victims and the injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital, the report said. According to The News International, the identities of the victims have not been ascertained yet.

Expressing grief over the lives lost, Sindh provincial minister Saeed Ghani ordered an investigation into the accident, the report said.

