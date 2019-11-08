International Development News
Development News Edition

New Zealand public hearings highlight dark history of child abuse

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 06:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 06:29 IST
New Zealand public hearings highlight dark history of child abuse
Image Credit: Flickr

Public hearings in New Zealand on abuse of young people in state and faith-based care have exposed a horrific history of neglect and exploitation as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern seeks to make the country the best place in the world to be a child.

Ardern last year announced a Royal Commission of Inquiry into historic abuse of children in state care between 1950 and 1999, and later expanded it to include churches and other faith-based institutions. Ardern said New Zealand needed to confront "a dark chapter" in its history to improve conditions for its children.

The first round of public hearings concluded on Friday, after two weeks of testimonies from about 30 people including survivors, experts, lawyers and state officials. Beverley Wardle-Jackson said she was exposed to sexual and physical abuse from the age of seven at state homes and religious institutions for several years from around 1960.

"I was one of the many children caught up in a welfare system that was meant to protect us, but ultimately served only to damage us," she said in written testimony published by the commission on its website. "While this was a different time, many of the things that happened to me and those I went through care with, would not be acceptable in any era."

Another survivor, Keith Wiffin, who was sent to state care when he was 10 years old, said last week that abuse at state care had a "devastating effect" on him that continued throughout his life. Children's Commissioner Andrew Becroft said figures from Oranga Tamariki, the Ministry for Children, showed state abuse of children still continues.

Approximately 7-10% of all children in state care were abused annually, although the true figure could be much higher, he said. Some 103 children were abused from January to March 2019, up 97% from the previous quarter. "The State must listen, apologise, make reparations and make transformational change," Becroft said.

Neighbouring Australia delivered a national apology in 2017, after a five-year inquiry into child sexual abuse revealed thousands of cases of sexual misconduct largely committed at religious and state-run institutions. Oranga Tamarki figures show 76% of children abused in state care were Maori, said Becroft.

Thousands of Maori people protested across New Zealand in July calling for an end to the practice of taking at-risk children away from their families and placing them in state care. Critics of the practice have said the process is racially skewed against the Maori, and is a legacy of colonisation.

Two reports will be created for the government based on the evidence gathered from the hearings - one at the end of 2020 and the second in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg preparing to enter Democratic presidential race: media reports

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has shown interest in strengthening ties with India, is actively considering entering the 2020 presidential race, according to media reports. Bloomberg, 77, is mulling over filing the necessary p...

Survivors cling to hope in Paradise, year after California's deadliest wildfire

For Earl Cummings, the psychological scars remain raw a year after Californias deadliest wildfire raced across a mountain ridge and destroyed the town of Paradise, killing 85 people.Shrubs and grass have grown over the charred remains of Pa...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Natural selection: Woods picks himself for Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods selected himself as one of his four captains picks to play for the United States in the next months Presidents Cup against the International team and said he was confident his creaky knee could stand up to the strain. The 15-tim...

UPDATE 1-Former Attorney General Sessions enters U.S. Senate race in Alabama

Jeff Sessions, ousted as attorney general by President Donald Trump last year, said on Thursday he was seeking the 2020 Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat from Alabama, the position he resigned to join the Trump administration.Wel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019