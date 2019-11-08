International Development News
Development News Edition

Centuries-old warships linked to 'Vasa' found in Sweden

  • PTI
  • |
  • Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 20:58 IST
Centuries-old warships linked to 'Vasa' found in Sweden
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Swedish maritime archeologists have discovered two wrecks believed to be 17th-century warships, and at least one is likely the sister ship of the iconic Swedish vessel "Vasa", which sank on its maiden voyage, the Swedish Museum of Wrecks said Friday. "When I came down as the first diver... I saw this wall 5-6 meters high and I came up and there was a massive warship," diver and maritime archeologist Jim Hansson told AFP, adding that "it was a thrilling feeling." The two wrecks were found in the Swedish archipelago outside the town of Vaxholm in a strait leading into Stockholm.

At least one of the ships is believed to be the sister ship Sweden's most famous warship the "Vasa," a 69-meter ship carrying 64 cannons, which sank on its maiden voyage in 1628. Named after one of Sweden's kings, it was originally meant to serve as a symbol of Sweden's military might but instead capsized after sailing just over 1,000 meters.

Vasa was salvaged in 1961 and is currently on display at the Vasa Museum in Stockholm, one of Sweden's most popular tourist spots. Three other ships were however ordered from the same shipwright: Applet (the Apple), Kronan (the Crown) and Scepter, and unlike their predecessor, they all served in the Swedish navy and participated in naval battles.

"We think that some of them were sunk in the area," Patrik Hoglund, another maritime archeologist, and diver at the newly established Museum of Wrecks. The ships are believed to have been sunk on purpose after they were decommissioned, serving as underwater spike strips for enemy ships.

The divers took wood samples of the ships which will be sent to a laboratory for dating. "Then we can even see where the timber has been cut down and then we can go back and look in the archives and I think we have good chances to tell exactly which ship this is," Hansson said.

Despite being centuries old, the wrecks -- just like the Vasa -- are in fairly good condition, thanks to the brackish waters of the Baltic Sea. "We don't have saltwater and some organisms that live in other waters don't exist in the Baltic so it is very well preserved generally in our waters," Hoglund said.

As the wrecks are better preserved in the sea, there are currently no plans to salvage them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street treads water as trade-fuelled rally pauses

Wall Street halted a record run on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump contradicted reports that the United States and China would roll back existing tariffs. The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes had closed at all-time highs on Thursday after...

British pound set for weekly loss on political uncertainty

Sterling edged lower on Friday and is poised for a weekly loss as investors await political developments ahead of Britains Dec. 12 election.The pound briefly dipped below 1.28 against the dollar earlier, ignoring news that Scottish First Mi...

Sandalwood worth Rs 6.20 lakh seized from Chinese man

Sandalwood worth Rs 6.20 lakh has been seized from a Chinese man as he was about to board a Hong Kong bound flight from the Kempegowda international airport here, the customs department here said. The man was detained just as he was about ...

It was my destiny to end uncertainties in people's lives: PM Modi

Citing his governments decisions to provide ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, to enact a law against triple talaq, and to abrogate Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it was his destiny to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019