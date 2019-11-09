REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

Hong Kong mourning for student spirals into street violence HONG KONG - Candlelight Hong Kong vigils mourning a student who died on Friday after a high fall during a pro-democracy rally quickly spiraled into street fires, bursts of tear gas and cat-and-mouse clashes between pro-democracy protesters and police.

BRAZIL-CORRUPTION-COURT Brazil's leftist former president Lula released from prison

BRASILIA/CURITIBA, Brazil - Brazil’s leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva left prison on Friday after a judge ordered his release, startling financial markets and reigniting both ends of the political spectrum with calls for demonstrations in coming days. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA-STONE Bannon delivers damaging testimony in trial of longtime Trump adviser Stone

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign CEO Steve Bannon delivered potentially damaging testimony on Friday against Roger Stone, describing communicating with Trump’s longtime adviser about WikiLeaks despite Stone’s denials and saying he believed Stone “had a relationship” with the website’s founder. HEALTH-VAPING-CDC

U.S. CDC reports 'breakthrough' in vaping lung injury probe as cases top 2,000 CHICAGO - Tests of lung samples taken from 29 patients with vaping-related lung injuries suggest all contained Vitamin E acetate, a discovery U.S. officials described as a “breakthrough” in the investigation of the nationwide outbreak that topped 2,000 cases this week.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA

Trump says has not agreed to roll back tariffs on Chinese goods WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Friday said he has not agreed to rollbacks of U.S. tariffs sought by China, sparking fresh doubts about when the world’s two largest economies may end a 16-month trade war that has slowed global growth.

WEWORK-LAWSUIT WeWork, ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank sued over botched IPO, plummeting value

NEW YORK - WeWork officials, including co-founder and former Chief Executive Adam Neumann, are being sued by minority shareholders to recoup losses as the shared workspace provider pulled its initial public offering and saw its value plunge more than 87%. ENTERTAINMENT

FRANCE-DOHERTY-ARREST Paris police detain rocker Pete Doherty for buying drugs

PARIS - British rocker Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris for buying drugs, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Friday. PEOPLE-KEITH-FLINT

Late Prodigy singer Flint's belongings sell for nearly $450,000 LONDON - Clothes, furniture and music awards belonging to Keith Flint, the late frontman of the Prodigy, have sold for nearly $450,000 at auction, eight months after the 49-year-old singer was found dead at his home.

SPORTS SOCCER-USA-WOMEN

Soccer: U.S. women's team granted class action status in equal-pay lawsuit The members of the U.S. women’s national soccer team who sued the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) in March over allegations of gender discrimination can pursue their claims as a class action, a California court ruled on Friday.

OLYMPIC-USA-REFORMS USOPC introduces reforms in response to Nassar scandal

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on Friday introduced the first wave of reforms to correct the organizational failings that allowed Larry Nassar, the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics, to prey on young athletes. UPCOMING

