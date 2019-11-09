First 'jatha' of Sikh pilgrims from India arrive in Pakistan through Kartapur Corridor

The first 'jatha' of Sikh pilgrims from India arrived in Pakistan through the Kartarpur Corridor on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the Integrated Check Post of the Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district today.

Among the first group of 550 pilgrims are former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, actor-politician Sunny Deol, and Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal and SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and several ministers, MPs and MLAs from Punjab who will travel to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib through the Kartarpur Corridor. As a part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev, the Prime Minister paid his obeisance at Ber Sahib Gurdwara in Sultanpur Lodhi on Saturday.

Wearing an orange headcover, Modi offered his prayers at the gurdwara. After paying his obeisance, he was garlanded with a sacred 'chadar'. Union Minister Harsimrat Badal and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh were also present with Modi at the gurdwara. Later in the day, Modi is slated to inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor in Gurdaspur district. The 4.7-kilometre-long route will connect Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Kartarpur Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

Giani Harpreet Singh, the Jathedar of Akal Takht, will lead the Indian delegation as the religious leader. On the other hand, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will also inaugurate the other side of the route on the same day, apart from other events that will be hosted to mark Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)