International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian-Americans laud Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 21:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 21:11 IST
Indian-Americans laud Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya case
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Indian-American community on Saturday lauded the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the Ayodhya case, saying the decision in the decades-old land dispute is equally a victory for both Hindus and Muslims. The Indian Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgments in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation. "The ruling by the Indian Supreme Court is equally a victory for Hindus and Muslims, as it is for archeologists, historians, and the Indian legal system," the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) said in a statement.

There was no immediate reaction from the Muslim-American groups in the US. "This balanced judgment sets precedent for all the future disputes and shows the maturity of the Indian judicial system to resolve a challenging situation in a calm, collected and fair manner," said the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), the USA in a statement.

In a statement, FIIDS thanked the Supreme Court of India for delivering a historic verdict on Ayodhya Ram Temple, one of the most sensitive issues of India. "We welcome a well-balanced verdict that the SC handed over the entire land to Hindus and allocated land for a mosque," FIIDS said.

"We observe that the Modi Government, various State government and socio-political leaders from all communities of India are trying to maintain law and order," it said. The World Hindu Council of America or VHPA, that seeks its inspiration from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said that for Hindus around the world, the Ram Janmabhoomi movement is a symbol of their centuries-old struggle against colonialism and the brutality and tragedy that came with it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Opening of Kartarpur Corridor a momentous event: RSS

The RSS described the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor as a momentous event that will be etched in golden letters in the annals of history. In a statement, RSS general secretary Bhayyaji Joshi said, The inauguration of the Kartarpur Corrid...

Everyone should accept Ayodhya verdict: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birlaon Saturday said everyone should accept the Supreme Courtverdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute caseSpeaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programmehere, Birla said, The people of our country...

Maha govt formation: Shiv Sena welcomes governor's decision

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Saturday that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyaris decision to ask the BJP to indicate its willingness to form government was a welcome step. The decision follows laid-down procedure and the Shiv...

PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with Mauritius PM, accepts invitation to visit India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had a telephonic conversation with his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, who accepted the invitation extended by Modi to visit India at his early convenience. Modi congratulated Jugnauth ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019