International Development News
Development News Edition

Venezuela's Maduro condemns 'coup d'Etat' against Bolivia's Morales

  • PTI
  • |
  • Caracas
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 04:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 04:25 IST
Venezuela's Maduro condemns 'coup d'Etat' against Bolivia's Morales
Image Credit: Flickr

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday condemned a "coup d'Etat" in Bolivia following the resignation of President Evo Morales after weeks of protests.

"We categorically condemn the coup d'Etat against our brother president," the socialist Maduro said on Twitter, calling for a mobilization of political and social movements "to demand the preservation of the life of the Bolivian native peoples, victims of racism."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

Penguins' Crosby leaves game with injury

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Blackwood, Devils stymie Canucks yet again

New Jersey goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood made 30 saves to beat Vancouver for the second time in less than a month in the Devils 2-1 win over the host Canucks on Sunday afternoon. Blackwood made 25 saves in a shutout of Vancouver on Oct. 19...

UPDATE 1-Australia's east coast declares state of emergency amid 'catastrophic' fire threat

Authorities in Australias Queensland and New South Wales states on Monday declared a state of emergency as the countrys eastern region prepared for catastrophic fire conditions. Fires in northern New South Wales NSW and Queensland over the ...

US News Roundup: Trump to ask U.S. Supreme Court to review tax returns decision; Militias, conservative activists rally in Washington

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Forsaken by Trump, immigrant Dreamers seek U.S. Supreme Court reprieveWhen Maricruz Abarca learned three years ago that she had been given the legal right under a U.S. government pro...

Mexico says it would offer asylum to Bolivia's Morales if he sought it

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Sunday that the country would offer asylum to embattled Bolivian President Evo Morales if he sought it, saying on Twitter that Mexico has received 20 Bolivian officials and lawmakers at its re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019