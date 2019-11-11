Venezuela's Maduro condemns 'coup d'Etat' against Bolivia's Morales

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday condemned a "coup d'Etat" in Bolivia following the resignation of President Evo Morales after weeks of protests.

"We categorically condemn the coup d'Etat against our brother president," the socialist Maduro said on Twitter, calling for a mobilization of political and social movements "to demand the preservation of the life of the Bolivian native peoples, victims of racism."

