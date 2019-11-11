Turkey to deport 11 French jihadists: ministry

Istanbul, Nov 11 (AFP) Turkey is preparing to deport 11 French citizens captured in Syria, along with several other Europeans accused of joining the Islamic State group, the interior ministry said Monday. "The proceedings for 11 foreign terrorist fighters of French origin captured in Syria is ongoing," said spokesman Ismail Catakli, according to state news agency Anadolu.

He said foreign fighters from Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark were also being prepared for deportation.(AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)