International Development News
Development News Edition

Turkey to deport 11 French jihadists: ministry

  • PTI
  • |
  • Istanbul
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 15:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 15:31 IST
Turkey to deport 11 French jihadists: ministry

Istanbul, Nov 11 (AFP) Turkey is preparing to deport 11 French citizens captured in Syria, along with several other Europeans accused of joining the Islamic State group, the interior ministry said Monday. "The proceedings for 11 foreign terrorist fighters of French origin captured in Syria is ongoing," said spokesman Ismail Catakli, according to state news agency Anadolu.

He said foreign fighters from Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark were also being prepared for deportation.(AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Africa Investment Forum aims at increasing flow of capital in Africa at greater level

The Africa Investment Forum is slated to start on November 11 at Sandton Convention Centre in South Africas Sandton and will end on November 14.Organized by the African Development Bank and its partners, the second edition of Africa Investm...

Maha: Repair of Aurangabad-Ajanta road begins post monsoon

Work on four-laning of the Aurangabad-Ajanta highway resumed after the monsoon with several teams beginning to fill up potholes on a 100-kilometer stretch, an official said on Monday. The road, which leads to the renowned Ajanta Caves, a UN...

Centre to initiate process of constituting trust for Ayodhya temple soon

As directed by the Supreme Court in its verdict on Saturday, the Centre will soon initiate the process of constituting the trust, which will construct and run the Ram temple in Ayodhya. According to sources, the Central government officials...

Australian state declares emergency due to wildfires

Canberra, Nov 11 AP Australias most populous state declared a state of emergency on Monday due to unprecedented wildfire danger as calls grew for Australia to take more action to counter climate change. New South Wales state Emergency Servi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019