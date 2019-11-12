International Development News
Vindman shouldn't fear retaliation over Ukraine testimony -Pentagon's Esper

Vindman shouldn't fear retaliation over Ukraine testimony -Pentagon's Esper
U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman should not fear retaliation over his testimony to Congress in its impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told a small group of reporters on Monday.

"He shouldn't have any fear of retaliation," Esper said during a flight to New York, adding he had reinforced the "no retaliation" message in a conversation with the secretary of the Army.

Vindman, who is detailed to the White House National Security Council, has been targeted by Trump following his Oct. 29 congressional testimony. Trump tweeted that Vindman was a "Never Trumper witness," raising questions about potential fallout on his military career.

