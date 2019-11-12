International Development News
Development News Edition

Head-on train collision in Bangladesh kills at least 14

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 07:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 07:43 IST
Head-on train collision in Bangladesh kills at least 14
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two trains crashed head-on in eastern Bangladesh early on Tuesday, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 40, officials said. The accident took place when a train heading for the port city of Chittagong collided with a train bound for the capital Dhaka at 3 a.m. (2100 GMT) in Brahmanbaria, about 100 km (60 miles) east of Dhaka.

The impact of the collision left a couple of compartments of the trains mangled, and rescue workers continued searching to reach passengers trapped inside, Hayat Ud Dowlah Khan, Brahmanbaria district administrator told Reuters by phone from the accident site. "So far, 14 bodies have been recovered," he said.

The death toll could rise as search operations are going on, Khan said. "Over 40 people who were injured have been admitted in hospitals," he said, adding that some of them are in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear how the two trains came to be on the same tracks. Railway accidents occur relatively frequently in Bangladesh, many of them at unsupervised crossings and also because of the poor condition of tracks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Celtics down Mavs for eighth consecutive win

Kemba Walker sank eight 3-pointers and scored 24 of his 29 points in the second half to lead the host Boston Celtics past the Dallas Mavericks 116-106 on Monday night. Jaylen Brown had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Marcus Smart scored 17 a...

WhatsApp gulping the battery like never before, iOS, Android users complain

WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging platform recently rolled out the new update for Android users that introduced a biometric security feature allowing users to unlock their chat app with a fingerprint. But with the latest WhatsApp...

UPDATE 3-Hong Kong police fire tear gas as transport chaos grips city

Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas at a university campus on Tuesday and residents of the Asian financial centre struggled to get to work as territory-wide transport disruptions wreaked commuter havoc and activists planned flash protests....

Soccer-'We figured things out': England's Sterling draws line under Gomez clash

Englands Raheem Sterling has conceded that emotions got the better of him in a bust-up with team mate Joe Gomez at the national training camp but said he was ready to move on after being dropped by the Football Association. The Daily Mail r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019