Malaysia Airlines says codeshare deals subject to partners' assessments after FAA downgrade

Malaysia Airlines said on Tuesday its codeshare agreements to fly routes to the United States will stay at existing levels, subject to their partner airlines' own assessments, after the country's air safety rating was downgraded by the U.S. aviation authority.

Malaysia Airlines passengers flying to the United States through its partners in the Oneworld airline alliance, it said.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday downgraded Malaysia's air safety rating, restricting the country's airlines from adding new flights to the United States.

