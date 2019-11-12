International Development News
Development News Edition

Malaysia Airlines says codeshare deals subject to partners' assessments after FAA downgrade

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:16 IST
Malaysia Airlines says codeshare deals subject to partners' assessments after FAA downgrade
Image Credit: Flickr

Malaysia Airlines said on Tuesday its codeshare agreements to fly routes to the United States will stay at existing levels, subject to their partner airlines' own assessments, after the country's air safety rating was downgraded by the U.S. aviation authority.

Malaysia Airlines passengers flying to the United States through its partners in the Oneworld airline alliance, it said.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday downgraded Malaysia's air safety rating, restricting the country's airlines from adding new flights to the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

One phone, many subscribers: Real Kashmir FC's story during communication lockdown

Be it at the dead of night or at the crack of dawn, the lone mobile phone that Real Kashmir FCs co-owner had provided his players would keep changing hands during the communication lockdown in the valley. Sandeep Chattoo, who co-owns the cl...

Rare deer-like species photographed for first time in wild

Hanoi, Nov 12 AP A tiny deer-like species not seen by scientists for nearly 30 years has been photographed in a forest in southern Vietnam. Conservationists say images of the silver-backed chevrotain, commonly called the Vietnamese mouse de...

BRICS summit to focus on strengthening counter-terror cooperation: PM

The BRICS summit will focus on strengthening ties among the worlds five major economies in key areas such as digital economy, science and technology, and also build mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ...

Cong spokesperson questions Maha gov for 'arbitrary' allotment of time to NCP, Sena and BJP to prove support, calls it unashamedly dishonest.

Cong spokesperson questions Maha gov for arbitrary allotment of time to NCP, Sena and BJP to prove support, calls it unashamedly dishonest....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019