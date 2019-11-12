International Development News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his way to Brazil to attend the 11th BRICS summit, on Tuesday said he looks forward to exchanging views with other bloc leaders with the aim to further strengthen intra-BRICS cooperation.

Looking forward to exchanging views with BRICS leaders, says Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his way to Brazil to attend the 11th BRICS summit, on Tuesday said he looks forward to exchanging views with other bloc leaders with the aim to further strengthen intra-BRICS cooperation. The theme of this year's summit is 'economic growth for an innovative future'. During the summit, the member-countries will aim to significantly strengthen their cooperation in science, technology, and innovation, enhance cooperation on the digital economy and build mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation within the BRICS framework.

Modi will address BRICS Business Forum and will interact with members of BRICS Business Council and New Development Bank. BRICS brings together five major world economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa - which comprise 42 per cent of the world population, contribute to 23 percent of global Gross Domestic Product and around 17 percent of the share in world trade.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold several bilaterals with other group leaders Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro. In his departure statement, he said that the BRICS Summit will provide the opportunity to hold "useful bilateral interactions" with leaders of other BRICS countries. "I look forward to exchanging views with other BRICS leaders with the aim to further strengthen intra-BRICS cooperation particularly on the theme of the Summit "Economic growth for an innovative future". During the Summit, the five major economies of the World will aim to significantly strengthen their cooperation in science, technology, and innovation; enhance cooperation on digital economy and build mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation within the BRICS framework," Modi said in the statement.

Taking about his bilateral meeting with Bolsonaro, Modi said that he will discuss ways to enhance the strategic partnership between India and Brazil. "Brazil and India share close and ever-expanding bilateral relations, including in the spheres of defense, security, trade, agriculture, energy, and space. Close cooperation between the two countries in multilateral forums has been a significant aspect of our strategic relationship," Modi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

