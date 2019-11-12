International Development News
Development News Edition

New York City beats Tokyo to become world's most innovative city

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 19:53 IST
New York City beats Tokyo to become world's most innovative city
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

New York took first place in a list of the world's most innovative cities on Tuesday, with the United States performing strongly for its embrace of smart technology and start-ups.

Japan's Tokyo - last year's winner - and the British capital London took second and third places in the Innovation Cities Index, with the U.S. cities of Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston also making the top 10. "What really surprised us this year was a United States bounce-back at the top of the league," said Christopher Hire, director of commercial data provider 2thinknow, which publishes the annual ranking of 500 cities.

Chicago entered the top five for the first time since the poll began in 2007, due to a burgeoning number of start-ups and top-ranked universities, the index found. One of the big losers was the San Francisco Bay - home of the Silicon Valley headquarters of tech giants like Apple, Facebook, and Google - which fell six places to ninth spot due to "tech controversies, homelessness, and privacy issues", it said.

All three firms have pledged billions to ease California's housing crisis, as fast-growing tech companies have drawn protests from Northern California residents who blame them for rising housing costs. In the run-up to the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Big Tech companies are being challenged across the political spectrum, from privacy concerns to their policies on political ads and ensuring election security.

The index looked at more than 100 indicators including transport, infrastructure, citizen privacy, green architecture, property prices, start-up office spaces, and internet users. Several Chinese cities made gains, including Beijing and Shanghai, in a sign of rising global power, 2thinknow said.

"Our Index is designed to measure innovation conditions, and often predicts rising cities before other rankings," said Hire. "It is up to the city whether they can keep on top of the latest trends, and exploit their innovation potential."

China is preparing to become the first country in the world to roll out a digitized domestic currency - powered partially by blockchain technology and dispersed through digital wallets - in a move closely watched by financial services. London, Paris, and Berlin were the only three European cities to make the top 20, fewer than in previous years, while African cities fared worst, languishing at the bottom of the index.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Federer rebounds with win over Berrettini

Roger Federer got back on track at the ATP Finals with a 7-62 6-3 defeat of Italian Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday.Defeat by Dominic Thiem in his opening round-robin match on Sunday has left the six-time champion facing an early exit, but he ...

German intelligence agencies open new spy school in Berlin

Germanys intelligence agencies are inaugurating a joint spy school in the heart of Berlin, a city that was dubbed the capital of spies during the Cold War and remains a hotspot of espionage. The heads of the foreign and domestic spy agencie...

Misbah-ul-Haq expecting 'good results' from 'ambitious' Pakistan against Australia

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq is expecting good results from the ambitious team as they are preparing for Test series against Australia. Misbah-ul-Haq led the team when the national side last toured Australia in 2016-...

NDTV posts Rs 10.27 cr loss in Sep qtr

Broadcasting company New Delhi Television Ltd NDTV on Tuesday said it has posted a loss of Rs 10.27 crore in July-September 2019 period after multiple quarters of profit, mainly due to a decline in advertising revenue and a challenging envi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019