Car bomb explosion in Kabul kills 7

At least seven people were killed and seven others sustained injuries in a car bomb explosion in Kabul on Wednesday morning, Afghan Interior Ministry said. The incident occurred at around 7:25 am (local time) in the Qasaba area in Police District 15 of the Kabul city, ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi said, as cited by Tolo news.

The victims have been taken to hospital for treatment. The blast has damaged several vehicles in the area.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)