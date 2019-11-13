International Development News
Development News Edition

Pakistan draws Indian ire with museum display on captured pilot

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:05 IST
Pakistan draws Indian ire with museum display on captured pilot

The crude waxwork figure isn't much to look at, although it does feature the famous moustache. But Pakistan's new museum exhibit on an Indian pilot captured when the two nations came close to war earlier this year is causing ire across the border. Pakistan's Air Force on Wednesday opened a new gallery in its museum on Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was shot down in a dog-fight as the two countries clashed over the contested Kashmir region in February.

Abhinandan became the face of the crisis after Islamabad released a video of him drinking tea with Pakistani officers while in captivity. He politely refused to answer questions in the video, but proclaimed the tea offered to him "fantastic".

That tea cup, along with the pilot's flight uniform and other items from the skirmish, are now displayed in the museum in the southern city of Karachi. A large effigy of the pilot, dressed in a copy of his Indian uniform, is also on show. During the crisis Indians rushed to barber shops to emulate Abhinandan's trademark handlebar moustache, while the capture of the pilot become a symbol of pride for Pakistan, which has fought and lost several wars with its larger neighbour since both won independence from Britain in 1947.

"When Abhinandan tried to attack he was arrested and within two days he was returned as a goodwill gesture to give a message of peace," said Hamna Shaikh, a college student visiting the exhibit. "All his belongings are now here on display, it felt very good today seeing all these articles."

The new exhibit is less popular in India, however, with footage of the display going viral on social media and sparking heated arguments online between Indians and Pakistanis about past wars. Times Now, one of India's most-popular TV networks, called the gallery "bizarre propaganda".

Abhinandan, who was injured in the crash, returned to flying in September. Officials from the Pakistan Air Force attending the opening of the gallery declined to comment on the exhibit. A spokesman for the Indian Air Force did not respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Adani Power net profit nosedives to Rs 3.88 cr in Sept quarter

Adani Power Ltd APL on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit nosedived to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended September 30, mainly due to a fall in revenue from operations. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 386.89 crore during the corre...

European Investment Bank announces $1.1bn to enhance women entrepreneurship in Africa

The European Investment Bank has announced USD 1.1 billion lending programme to help women entrepreneurs on the continent at the sidelines of the ongoing Africa Investment Forum in South Africas Johannesburg.The President of European Invest...

U.S. presses Egypt on alleged torture, mass arrests at UN review

The United States and other Western countries urged Egypt on Wednesday to investigate alleged killings and torture by its security forces and to release journalists and others arrested for exercising their right to freedom of expression. Eg...

Brandenberg premier: Any support for Tesla will be in accordance with EU rules

The premier of the Brandenburg state that surrounds Berlin said on Wednesday any support for U.S. electric vehicle pioneer Tesla - which has said it will build its first European factory near Berlin - would be in accordance with EU rules. W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019