International Development News
Development News Edition

Top UK firms risk missing gender target unless 50% of new hires are women

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:58 IST
Top UK firms risk missing gender target unless 50% of new hires are women
Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's biggest listed companies will miss an official gender equality target unless one in every two senior hires in the next year are women, according to a study published on Wednesday.

Many in the FTSE 100 index of top listed companies are "well adrift" of the goal that one in three senior jobs should be held by women by the end of next year, said the Hampton-Alexander Review, which analyses gender representation. It found just under 29% of leadership roles in the FTSE 100 are held by women this year - up slightly from 27% last year - and only about one in three available roles go to female applicants.

A separate goal that one in three positions on FTSE 100 company boards should be held by women was likely to be met, found the Hampton-Alexander Review, an independent body set up by the government in 2016 to monitor progress. "Research has repeatedly shown that appointing women is good for business – but companies are dragging their feet," said Gemma Roseblatt, head of policy and campaigns at the Fawcett Society, which campaigns for women's rights.

"While on the surface, it appears that the representation of women on boards has increased, we know that many of these women are in non-executive roles. It's time to give women real power, not just a seat at the table to observe." The report was published a day before British Equal Pay Day, which marks the date when women in the country effectively start to work for free because their salaries lag behind men's.

A Reuters analysis of gender pay data in April showed major financial services firms in Britain had made very little progress in narrowing the gap between male and female pay and more than a third had gone backward since last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Farmer killed in UP's Muzaffarnagar over dispute

A 54-year-old farmer was shot dead allegedly in a dispute over unloading of sugarcane in Fugana village here on Wednesday, police said.Jitender Kumar was at a sugarcane centre in the village when an argument broke out between him and the ac...

AP ministers react to capital project's scrapping

With the Andhra Pradesh government and a Singapore consortium scrapping the proposed multi-billion-dollar capital city Amaravati project on mutual consent, two state ministers on Wednesday cited reasons that led to such a developement. Fin...

Indonesia ordered Cambodia's Rainsy barred from flight - airline

Malaysia Airlines said on Wednesday it had stopped veteran Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy from boarding a flight from Kuala Lumpur to the Indonesian capital Jakarta on the instruction of Indonesian authorities.Rainsy, who lives in s...

Death of birds at Sambhar Lake worrying, officials investigating cause: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the death of birds at Sambhar Lake is worrying and protecting flora and fauna remains one of the top priorities of the state government. Hundreds of birds including Northern Shoveler, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019