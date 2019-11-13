International Development News
Baloch Martyrs' Day observed, activists demand justice

Candlelight processions and prayers mark the Baloch Martyrs Day today in Balochistan and many parts of the world.

Baloch Martyrs' Day observed, activists demand justice
The Baloch on November 13 pay respect to those Baloch activists who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Balochistan.. Image Credit: ANI

Candlelight processions and prayers marked the Baloch Martyrs Day today in Balochistan and many parts of the world. The Baloch on November 13 pay respect to those Baloch activists who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Balochistan.

"The Baloch Nation has selected 13 November as the 'Baloch Martyrs' Day or Remembrance Day' because of its historical importance & to honour the sacrifices of Mir Mehrab Khan, his comrades & every Baloch freedom fighter who laid his or her life defending the Baloch homeland", tweeted Diljan Baloch, a human rights activist. Thousands of Baloch political activists, including women and children, have been killed in the decades-long freedom struggle. A large number of Baloch are missing, who are allegedly lodged in detention centres by police and army.

Baloch activists the world over have launched #13NovBalochMartyrsDay hashtag on Twitter to attract world's attention over the genocide of Baloch people. Abdul Wajid Baloch, a human rights activist said in his tweet, "On Baloch martyrs day Baloch nation paying tribute to martyrs that they are not forgotten. They are alive in our hearts. Their dreams are being chased by their nation and will make greater Balochistan soon".

Salwa Baloch, a member of Baloch Students Organisation (Azad) said, "LEST WE FORGET: #Baloch nation commemorating the Baloch Martyrs Day across the world. I pay the richest tributes to Baloch national martyrs of liberation who have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of #Balochistan". Baloch political activists living in the United Kingdom, South Korea, Germany and many other parts of the world also organized peaceful protests to mark the day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

