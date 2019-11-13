Pak govt gives Nawaz Sharif 'one-time permission' to travel abroad

The Pakistani government on Wednesday declined Nawaz Sharif's demand to leave the country without any conditions for medical treatment, saying that the former prime minister will be given a "one-time" permission to travel for a period of four weeks. Addressing a press conference after a consultative meeting of the cabinet's sub-committee, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem said that Sharif's family will need to submit an indemnity bond "to the tune of Pakistan Rupee 7-7.5 billion", Dawn reported.

This comes a day after Sharif refused to travel abroad for his medical treatment under the conditions proposed by the government, one of which demands the depositing of surety bonds amounting to PKR 7 billion before leaving the country. The law minister said that the permission is "not conditional to anyone's consent" and has been granted to fulfil the government's obligations in view of Nawaz's "adverse critical medical condition".

On Tuesday, the Imran Khan led-government held marathon meeting and the sub-committee informed the cabinet that Nawaz Sharif's medical condition is very serious, Naseem told reporters. Unable to reach a decision after a subcommittee meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a cabinet meeting late yesterday and granted "conditional" approval for Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment on the assurance that he signs surety bonds and commits to return after his treatment and face charges against him.

Addressing a news conference after the cabinet meeting chaired by Imran Khan, the government's chief spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that about "85-90 per cent" participants of the meeting were of the opinion that Sharif should be allowed to go abroad for medical treatment provided he meets certain conditions. The party insider said that Sharif expressed his annoyance over the government's "tricks" on the matter.

Nawaz is required to travel to London for treatment after his health deteriorated in the Kot Lakhpat jail where he was serving a seven-year jail term in a corruption case. Nawaz was rushed to hospital from the prison last month after his personal physician Dr Adnan raised an alarm over his deteriorating health. Doctors have been struggling to bring his platelet count -- that had dropped to dangerous levels -- back to normal.

Sharif was expected to leave Pakistan on Sunday. However, his ticket was cancelled as the authorities did not remove his name from the Exit Control List. (ANI)

