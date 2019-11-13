UPDATE 2-Twelve killed in Slovakia bus crash

A lorry carrying gravel collided with a passenger bus, killing 12 people in western Slovakia on Wednesday, the country's deadliest road accident in a decade, police said.

The accident occurred in rainy weather on a winding two-lane road near the city of Nitra, 90 km (56 miles) east of the capital Bratislava. The truck was probably overloaded and wobbled, causing it to strike the bus on its side, Interior Minister Denisa Sakova told reporters as she headed to the site of the accident.

The bus then crashed into a ditch, with several people trapped underneath, she added. The dead included four high school students.

Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said in a statement he would end an official visit to Cyprus a day early to return to Slovakia and visit the site of the accident as well as the injured in nearby hospitals.

