Afghan prisoner swap for American, Australian did not occur -diplomat

The planned exchange of two senior Taliban commanders and a leader of the Haqqani militant group for an American and an Australian kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2016 has not taken place, a diplomat said on Wednesday.

The diplomat, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, declined to provide details about why the planned exchange, which was announced by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday, did not occur. The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

