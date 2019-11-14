International Development News
UPDATE 1-Suspect arrested over shooting of Dutch soccer player Maynard - ANP news

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Amsterdam
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 16:14 IST
Representative image

Dutch authorities on Thursday arrested a suspect in the killing of former professional soccer player Kelvin Maynard, news agency ANP reported.

Defender Maynard, 32, died when two assailants on a motorbike opened fire on his car in September in a southeastern district of Amsterdam. No details about the suspect were released.

Maynard, who had been playing this season for Dutch amateur club "Alphense Boys", had run-ins with the police in the past, authorities said at the time without providing details. He previously had been with Dutch side Volendam, Portugal's Sporting Clube Olhanense, Hungary's Kecskemeti TE, Belgium's Antwerp FC, and England's Burton Albion.

While shooting deaths are rare, the alarm has been growing over crime in Amsterdam, a city of 800,000 people where recreational drug use has long been tolerated by law enforcement, creating an underworld of dealers and suppliers that sometimes fuels violence.

