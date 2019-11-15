International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian-origin man pleads guilty to defrauding US Dept of Veterans Affairs out of more than $29 mln

  • PTI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 09:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 09:27 IST
Indian-origin man pleads guilty to defrauding US Dept of Veterans Affairs out of more than $29 mln
Image Credit: Flickr

An Indian-origin owner of a local technical training school in San Diego pleaded guilty to defrauding the US Department of Veterans Affairs out of more than USD 29 million in education benefits meant for veterans. Nimesh Shah, 36, owner of Blue Star Learning, pleaded guilty to defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs out of more than USD 29 million in Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits.

The Post-9/11 GI Bill provides veterans and other eligible individuals with assistance for education-related expenses such as tuition and housing. The Department of Veterans Affairs pays tuition and fees directly to the school where the veteran is enrolled, and if the veteran is enrolled on more than a half-time basis, it additionally provides a monthly housing allowance directly to the veteran, as well as money for books, supplies, equipment and other expenses.

As a result of Shah's fraud, the Department issued over USD 11 million in tuition payments to his training centre and over USD 18 million in housing allowances and stipends. Shah's wife, Nidhi Shah, 34 pleaded guilty at the same time to one count of False Statement, as a result of lies she told to agents at the time of her interview.

According to Shah's plea agreement, from March 2016 to June 2019, he conspired to defraud the Department with regards to Post 9/11 GI Bill benefits. Specifically, although Shah knew that close to 100 percent of students at Blue Star Learning were veterans receiving educational assistance, he repeatedly misrepresented to federal agencies that his centre was in compliance rules that required a centre to have at least 15 percent non-veterans for each course. Shah created fake student files for non-veterans in each program and provided fraudulent dates of birth, social security numbers, addresses, phone numbers and emails for each fraudulent non-veteran student.

Shah also submitted fraudulent spreadsheets to federal agencies claiming that all of his center's students listed were employed in the informational technology field. On these spreadsheets, Shah provided fraudulent phone numbers, email addresses, employers, and employer contact information for each student. He additionally created 30 fictitious companies that he listed as the employers on the fraudulent spreadsheets, and hired individuals to create fraudulent email addresses and domain names for each fictitious company.

Shah directed a Blue Star Learning employee to purchase 30 cellular telephones, one for each fictitious employer, and had employees of Blue Star Learning create voicemails on each cellular telephone so that it would appear that the fraudulent businesses were legitimate if agencies called to check. "These funds were meant to provide educational benefits to veterans who served our country, not line the pockets of unscrupulous opportunists," said US Attorney Robert Brewer.

"This defendant crafted an elaborate scheme to fleece the government and taxpayers, but this case put a stop to this significant fraud." Brewer thanked prosecutor Michelle Wasserman and federal agents for excellent work on this case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Mphasis posts marginal rise in Sept qtr profit at Rs 273.3 cr

IT firm Mphasis on Friday reported a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 273.3 crore for the September quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 270.9 crore in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a regulatory filing...

'Embracing free market principles driving force behind economic success of Bangladesh'

The success of Bangladesh as one of the fastest-growing economies in the Asia Pacific and in South Asia currently is the result of embracing free-market principles, a Bangladeshi official has said. Bangladesh has become one of the low-cost ...

India voices concern over compromise in peacekeeping operational issues to reduce costs

India has voiced serious concern over compromises being made in peacekeeping operational issues to reduce costs and stressed the need to develop a culture of no national caveats in UN peacekeeping. Peacekeeping is a multi-stakeholder enterp...

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' to release in February 2020

Ayushmann Khurranas next feature film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, will now release on February 21. The project jointly produced by Bhushan Kumars T-Series and Aanand L Rais Colour Yellow Productions was earlier scheduled to release in Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019