Israel launches fresh strikes on Islamic Jihad targets

Israel launched fresh strikes on targets linked to Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, the country's army said on Friday, a day after a ceasefire was put in place following two days of intense fighting that claimed the lives of 34 people in Gaza. "We are currently striking Islamic Jihad terror targets in Gaza. This comes after rockets were indiscriminately fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians today," the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) tweeted.

A ceasefire had come into effect between Israel and Islamic Jihad yesterday. The confrontation escalated early on Tuesday after Israeli airstrikes killed Baha Abu Al-Ata, a top commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, triggering a fierce response. Baha Abu al-Ata, 42, was killed with his wife in the airstrike that ripped through the building in Gaza City's Shejaiya district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)