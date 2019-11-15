German parliament enshrines climate protection in law

Germany's lower house of parliament on Friday voted to enshrine climate protection in law, setting specific targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from sectors like energy, transport, and housing.

The aim is to ensure Germany, Europe's largest economy, reaches its goal of cutting German greenhouse gas emissions to 55% of the 1990 level by 2030.

