International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer euphoria brings no lasting respite to Iraq violence

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 22:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 21:54 IST
Soccer euphoria brings no lasting respite to Iraq violence

An overnight celebration of a soccer victory offered only brief respite to Iraq's violence, as anti-government protesters returned to the streets and security forces fired on them with live ammunition, killing at least three and wounding dozens.

Six weeks of fury on the streets had turned to joy overnight after the 2-1 victory over Iran - the neighbor Iraq's demonstrators blame for supporting the government they want to sweep from power. Celebratory gunfire and the explosions of fireworks rang out until the early morning. But by dawn, the euphoria had evaporated and protesters and police were again clashing in running battles through the streets, resuming the violence that has killed more than 300 people over the past six weeks.

Security forces fired live bullets at protesters in Baghdad's Khillani Square on Friday as they sought to push them back to the main camp at Tahrir Square, part of a government tactic to confine the unrest. Smoke rose as young men with covered faces rushed to take their wounded comrades to nearby medics. One wrapped around himself the bloodstained Iraqi flag worn previously by another.

"We are peaceful, we only have flags while they have everything; tear gas and live bullets. But we will never go back," said Yassin Salman. ERUPTION

The mass protests, which began in Baghdad on Oct. 1 and spread through southern Iraq, are an eruption of public anger against a ruling elite seen as enriching itself off the state and serving foreign powers -- above all Iran -- as many Iraqis languish in poverty without jobs, healthcare or education. The government's response to the unrest - with live ammunition, tear gas and stun grenades against mostly unarmed demonstrators - has failed to intimidate the crowds, which have scorned offers of limited political reforms.

Huge crowds chanting "Iran out!" had gathered ahead of Thursday night's soccer match, to watch on giant screens set up by the authorities. When it ended in a victory over Iran, they erupted in celebration, with protesters chanting with joy alongside the police. Fireworks went off in the main protest camp at Baghdad's central Tahrir Square and exploded over the capital for hours.

Iraq's national team, with stars from across its sectarian and ethnic divides, has rallied the nation at other difficult moments - notably a surprise victory in the Asian Cup final against rival Saudi Arabia in 2007 at the crest of civil war. "The national football team is the only thing that will let us be happy and unify the Iraqi people," Amir Ali, draped in an Iraqi flag, said amid the celebrations.

But the return of violence on Friday swiftly dispelled the euphoria. Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric, who intervenes in politics only at times of crisis, openly backed the protests in his Friday sermon and said he doubted the elites would deliver reform.

"If those who wield power think they can escape enacting real reforms by stalling, they are delusional. What comes after these protests will not be like what followed earlier ones, so they better pay attention," Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani said in a sermon read out by his representative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

'The Weeping Woman' best international film in 25th KIFF

Spanish movie The Weeping Woman La llorona got the Golden Royal Bengal Tiger Award for the Best Film in International Competition of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival which concluded on Friday. The 2019 Guatemalan film directed ...

Sports News Summary: NHL roundup: Lightning pummel Rangers with 9 goals

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Lightning pummel Rangers with 9 goalsNikita Kucherov collected a goal and three assists, while Steven Stamkos and Yanni Gourde each scored a power-play goal and added two ass...

Lions QB Stafford out for second consecutive week

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will not play at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the second consecutive week he will be out of action because of a back injury, head coach Matt Patricia said Thursday. ESPN reported last...

US STOCKS-Trade optimism, earnings power Wall St to another record high

Wall Streets main indexes hit fresh record highs on Friday, as optimism related to U.S.-China trade talks and solid earnings from semiconductor industry bellwether Applied Materials brightened sentiment. Shares in Applied Materials Inc jump...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019