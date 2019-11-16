International Development News
Development News Edition

Gunmen fire on buses carrying Muslim Sri Lankan voters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 08:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 08:34 IST
Gunmen fire on buses carrying Muslim Sri Lankan voters
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gunmen opened fire on a convoy of buses carrying minority Muslim voters in northwest Sri Lanka on Saturday, hours before polling in presidential elections got underway, police said. There were no immediate reports of casualties, but a police official said the attackers had burnt tyres on the road and set up makeshift roadblocks to ambush the convoy of more than 100 vehicles.

"The gunmen opened fire and also pelted stones," a police official in Tantirimale, 240 kilometres (150 miles) north of Colombo said. "At least two buses were hit, but we have no reports of casualties." Muslims from the coastal town of Puttalam were travelling to the neighbouring district of Mannar, where they were registered to vote, the police official said. Police reinforcements rushed to the area and cleared the obstructions on the road and escorted the convoy so that passengers could cast their ballots.

The incident came as police and troops were locked in a tense standoff in the Tamil-dominated northern peninsula of Jaffna where residents complained of military road blocks ahead of voting. Police reported to the independent Election Commission that the army was illegally manning roadblocks that could discourage residents from freely travelling to polling booths on Saturday.

"After bringing to the notice of the army that the road blocks were illegal at a time of a national election, they have dismantled them," police said in a statement. Police sources said they had also warned local military commanders that any disruption to the election would be reported to courts and offenders prosecuted.

Sri Lanka's minority Tamils and Muslims are seen as crucial to deciding a winner in a close contest between the two front runners -- housing minister Sajith Premadasa and the opposition's Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Local media reports have feared that a strong military presence in Jaffna, the heartland of the island's Tamil minority, could influence voter turnout and favour Rajapaksa, a former defence ministry chief and brother of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lankans vote for a new president to heal divisions after Easter attack

Sri Lankans trickled into polling centers early on Saturday to choose a new president for the island-nation still struggling to recover from Easter Sunday attacks on hotels and churches that have heavily weighed on its tourism-dependent eco...

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

Two German citizens have been detained in Hong Kong and are receiving consular support, a source at the German foreign ministry said on Friday. The source said the German consulate in Hong Kong was in touch with lawyers and local authoritie...

Nicaraguan opposition denounces arrest of anti-Ortega activists

Nicaraguan police have arrested 13 opponents of President Daniel Ortegas government, marking what opposition leaders derided as a new wave of repression against those seeking electoral reforms and early elections. The opposition activists w...

Gunman in US school shooting dies as police hunt motive

Los Angeles, Nov 16 AFP The teenager who gunned down classmates at a California high school before shooting himself died Friday, leaving detectives baffled over the motive of a Boy Scout with no obvious alarm bells in his background. Nathan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019