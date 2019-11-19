Budget airline easyJet to offset carbon emissions from all flights
British budget airline Easy Jet on Tuesday said it would become the world's first major airline to operate net-zero carbon flights across its whole network by offsetting the emissions from flying.
The airline said that it would cost around 25 million pounds ($32.42 million) to offset the emissions in the next financial year, as it reported full-year results for the year ending Sept. 30 in line with previous guidance.
($1 = 0.7712 pounds)
