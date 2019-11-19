International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-U.S., Australian hostages freed by Afghan Taliban in swap

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 17:32 IST
UPDATE 4-U.S., Australian hostages freed by Afghan Taliban in swap

The Afghan Taliban released American and Australian university professors held hostage for more than three years on Tuesday, Afghan government officials said, completing a delayed prisoner swap and raising hopes for a revival of peace talks. American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks were kidnapped in August 2016 from outside the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul where both worked as professors. They were freed in return for the release of three Taliban commanders under a swap that had been long delayed, the officials said.

The U.S.-backed government's decision to carry out the swap is seen as key to securing direct talks with the Islamist militants, who have, until now, refused to engage with what they call an illegitimate "puppet" regime in Kabul. Talks between the Taliban and the United States aimed at ending their 18-year war collapsed in September after President Donald Trump called off what he described as a planned meeting at his Camp David presidential retreat.

"The two professors are safely freed and are being taken care of now," said a senior Afghan official on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. He did not provide further details.

Earlier on Tuesday, three Taliban sources familiar with the deal, including one in Qatar, home to the political leadership of the Afghan Taliban, said the three Taliban commanders who are part of the swap were freed from jail in Afghanistan. "Soon after their release, they were flown to Doha and handed over to the political office in Qatar," said a Taliban leader in Afghanistan, who declined to be identified because he is not authorised to speak publicly about the deal.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed the release of weeks. "We regard this release as one of a series of confidence-building measures that are taking place in Afghanistan," Morrison said in a joint statement with his foreign minister. "We hope that such measures will set the stage for a ceasefire and intra-Afghan dialogue."

Spokesmen for the Afghan government and the United States embassy in Kabul were not immediately available for comment. On Nov. 12, President Ashraf Ghani said Afghanistan would free Anas Haqqani, a senior figure in the eponymous Haqqani network, a militant faction of the Taliban responsible for some of the worst violence in recent years, and two other Taliban commanders.

But the swap was abruptly postponed, with the Taliban then shifting their hostages to a new location. The Haqqani network has in recent years carried out large-scale attacks on Afghan civilians. It is believed to be based in Pakistan and is part of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

King and Weeks were last seen in a 2017 hostage video looking dishevelled and pleading with their governments to secure their release. The prisoner exchange could help nudge forward efforts to end the Afghan war.

The United States and the Taliban were for most of the past year discussing a plan for the withdrawal of U.S. troops in exchange for Taliban security guarantees. But Trump halted the talks following the death of a U.S. soldier and 11 other people in a Taliban bomb attack in Kabul.

Before the talks were broken off, the United States and the Taliban both said they were close to reaching a deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Q4 could be challenging for India printer mkt, sees 6.5 pc fall in Q3: IDC

The fourth quarter of 2019 and the first half of next year could be challenging for hardcopy peripherals HCP or printer market in India as negative economic sentiment is likely to impact consumer and commercial demand, according to research...

UPDATE 2-Convicted ex-PM Sharif leaves Pakistan for medical treatment in London

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan on Tuesday in an air ambulance to seek medical treatment in London, his party said, a month after the three-time premier was released on bail from a seven-year prison sentence for corruption....

UPDATE 1-Kuwait's foreign minister named new PM amid government feud

Kuwaits ruler on Tuesday named Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah as prime minister, elevating him from his role as foreign minister, after a row between ruling family members and parliament in the Gulf state led the last government to quit.Em...

Western diplomats condemn reported threats to Uzbek reporters

Western diplomats have expressed concern over reports a senior Uzbek official threatened journalists, rare public criticism of a tightly controlled former Soviet republic that has begun opening up its economy over the past three years. Uzbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019