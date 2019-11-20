Two U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash-U.S. military
Two United States service members were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the U.S. military said in a statement.
"The cause of the crash is under investigation, however preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire," the statement said.
