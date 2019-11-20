International Development News
Two U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash-U.S. military

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Two United States service members were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the U.S. military said in a statement.

"The cause of the crash is under investigation, however preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

