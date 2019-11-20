International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. to provide ship to Vietnam to boost South China Sea patrols

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 14:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 14:29 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. to provide ship to Vietnam to boost South China Sea patrols

The United States announced on Wednesday it will provide Vietnam with another coast guard cutter for its growing fleet of ships, boosting Hanoi's ability to patrol the South China Sea amid tensions with China. U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper disclosed the decision during an address in Vietnam, which has emerged as the most vocal opponent in Asia of China's territorial claims in the South China Sea.

In his speech, Esper took aim at China, which he accused of "bullying" neighbours, like Vietnam. "China's unilateral efforts to assert illegitimate maritime claims threaten other nations' access to vital natural resources, undermine the stability of regional energy markets, and increase the risk of conflict," Esper told students at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam.

The vessel will be Vietnam's second cutter from the U.S. Coast Guard, which just two years ago transferred a Hamilton-class cutter to Vietnam. By providing the ships, the U.S. hopes to enable Vietnam to assert its sovereignty and deter China. More than four decades after the Vietnam War ended, ties between the United States and Vietnam are increasingly focused on shared concerns over Chinese expansion.

China claims 90% of the potentially energy-rich South China Sea, but Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also lay claim to parts of it, through which about $3 trillion of trade passes each year. Beijing in July sent a ship for a months-long seismic survey to an area internationally designated as Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) but also claimed by China.

Vietnam said earlier this month it could explore legal action in the dispute, a move previously taken by the Philippines - where Esper visited earlier this week. In 2016, the Philippines won a ruling from the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that invalidated China's claim over most of the South China Sea.

Speaking earlier at Vietnam's defence ministry, Esper said the international rules-based order “has come under duress." "Collectively, we must stand up against coercion and intimidation, protect the rights of all nations, big and small," Esper said.

The United States accuses China of militarising the South China Sea and trying to intimidate Asian neighbours who might want to exploit its extensive oil and gas reserves. In April, the United States delivered six patrol boats worth $12 million to Vietnam's Coast Guard. Those vessels were in addition to another twelve "Metal Shark" patrol boats it provided to Vietnam in the last two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Hong Kong Open postponed due to protest violence - organisers

The Hong Kong Open golf tournament has been postponed after violence from anti-government protests escalated this week, the Asian Tour and European Tour said on Wednesday.Regretfully the European Tour, in conjunction with our tournament co-...

Bangladesh wary of early sun set

Bangladeshs spin bowling consultant Daniel Vettori conceded that early sunset in Kolkata could pose a massive challenge for his teams batsmen during the twilight hours of the upcoming historic DayNight Test against India starting on Friday....

UPDATE 1-FBI wishes it had acted quicker as China stole intellectual property

The FBI wished it had taken swifter action as Beijing recruited U.S.-based researchers to transfer intellectual property from American laboratories, a senior official at the agency said on Tuesday during Senate testimony. China has repeated...

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Thai court bars rising opposition leader from parliament

Thailands Constitutional Court on Wednesday disqualified outspoken opposition party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit as a member of parliament after finding him guilty of violating election law. Thanathorn, 40, the leader of the progres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019