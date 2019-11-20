International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-France promises cash, debt reduction for hospitals to quell unrest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 15:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 15:50 IST
UPDATE 1-France promises cash, debt reduction for hospitals to quell unrest
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

France will absorb 10 billion euros ($11.06 billion) of public hospital debt, the government said on Tuesday, part of emergency measures aimed at ending months of street protests by fed up doctors and nurses.

In a televised address, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe also promised an additional 1.5 billion euros over three years for hospitals, as well as an 800 euro bonus for 40,000 nurses and carers earning less than 1,900 euros per month. The government hopes the package will stave off further unrest by hospital staff at a time public anger is mounting over pension system reform, the next phase of President Emmanuel Macron's economic and social reforms.

"The hospital crisis is nothing new. But it has gone through one of its acutest phases in recent months," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said. "Healthcare workers can't go on like this any longer." The 10 billion euros to be taken over by the state represents nearly one third of the total debt burdening the public hospitals' balance sheets.

The hospital protests began in March and have rumbled on for months. Thousands of health workers marched through Paris last Thursday carrying banners that read "public hospitals in life threatening emergency." Medics say multi-billion-euro spending cuts on public health have stretched a healthcare system that was once the envy of the world to breaking point, with elderly patients left for hours on trolleys and doctors exhausted by stressful conditions.

With a 2020 public deficit expected at 2.2% of economic output, the government's budget for next year has some wriggle room to absorb the extra funds for the hospital without pushing the deficit over the EU-imposed 3% limit. Since 2004, public hospitals have paid for their costs from the income they receive from the state for treatments. The state regulates how much it pays hospitals for each medical intervention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to unveil statue of Gandhi ji before address to AsG and Dy. AsG

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Accountants General and Dy. Accountants General Conclave here tomorrow on 21st November 2019. Shri Narendra Modi will unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi before his address to the AsG and Dy. As...

UPDATE 3-China trims new benchmark lending rate again to shore up sputtering economy

China lowered its lending benchmark rate on Wednesday, as widely expected, to reduce company funding costs and shore up an economy hurt by slowing demand and U.S. trade tariffs. The cut was the second to a key Chinese rate this week and cam...

Recreation management software market research analysis and forecast

Market OverviewThe highly competitive scenario of the present world makes the work schedule for professionals extremely hectic. Specifically, in IT firms, people get less time for recreation. Lack of such leisure time may result in an inapp...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday in Madrids La Caja Magica, Rafa Nadal punched the air as chants of Rafa, Rafa echoed around the arena and the Davis Cup Finals burst into life. SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOTMourinho back in Premier League with Spurs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019